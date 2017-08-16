Cantigny VFW Post 367 Host Vintage Car Night

If you have an antique car and would like to display it, you can do so at the Cantigny Cruisin’ with the Vets this Saturday August 19th. Lou Smith with VFW Post 367 says there’s no fee to display your car.

Cantigny VFW post 367 is located at 826 Horseshoe Drive in Joliet. There will be food, raffles, music and of course vintage cars. It all begins this Saturday, August 19th beginning at 3pm.

FYI, Cantigny VFW has a “Queen of Hearts” game as well, but their is only 2-thousand dollars. Morris’s game has grown to almost 1.6 million dollars.

