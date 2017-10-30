Candy grabber or party animal?

At 47 years of ripe middle-age, I have passed the days of asking for candy at neighbors’ doors. That doesn’t mean that I don’t miss it. I reached a point where I felt indifferent about the evening altogether. Then when my daughter came along, I got into the spirit of Halloween again. She would dress up in such cute costumes and we would wander the ‘hood lookin’ for the “goods”. Well…now she is at the age when it’s no longer cool to trick or treat. But she still likes to dress up and handle the doorbell ringers. So the spirit is still alive, to some degree. And, I get to have Halloween spirits of a different sort. And I look forward to that. What stage are you at? What do you find most fun? How do you celebrate this wonderful day? Comment on Facebook and share your Halloween duds via picture. Wish I could celebrate where you are. Just remember, we’ll all be taking in the spirit of Halloween under the same setting sun and enduring the same chilly air. Viva La Halloween!