Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey had big plans on Saturday to try to break the world record for the biggest snowball fight. But they had to cancel it . . . because it snowed.

They were planning to use fake, plush snowballs to guarantee no one got hurt. But when the forecast showed six inches of snow, they had to cancel the event . . . since that real snow would’ve gotten in the way.

There’s no word on whether they’re going to reschedule.

