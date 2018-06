A guy in Bensalem, Pennsylvania tried to steal a pickup truck out of a driveway last week. It had the keys inside, so the only thing standing in his way was a car behind it in the driveway. But this guy just could NOT pull off a three-point turn to get around that car. A surveillance video shows that he kept trying and kept banging into the car . . . until he finally gave up and ran off.

The cops are trying to track him down.