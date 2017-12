When we were little your parents made us wait until Christmas morning to open presents… sometimes even after breakfast! And now as an adult….. we open them whenever we want right… and our parents can’t do a thing about it!

Well according to a survey from National Today, 23% of say we can’t even wait until Christmas morning to open our gifts and start tearing them open on Christmas Eve!

