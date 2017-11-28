You Can Now Sleep in a Nuclear Missile Silo on Airbnb

If you are bent on staying someplace that hardly anyone has ever stayed at, here’s an idea. A Kansas couple and their enterprising neighbor have converted a decommissioned Cold War-era nuclear missile silo into an Airbnb. The Subterra Castle, which opened about six months ago in a rural hamlet near Topeka, was home to an Atlas E rocket tipped with a nuclear warhead 65 years ago before it was decommissioned. Current owners Ed and Dianna Peden set their sights on the crumbling facility in 1994, restoring the structure and moving in to live underground.

The silo, listed for $140 per night, boasts 6,500 square feet of underground living space, a stage and audio equipment, a hot tub and a dizzying 150 feet of underground entry tunnels, according to owners. Youll definitely find a friendly, loving New Age vibe at Subterra, reads an Airbnb listing that also describes decor inside the former military bunker as bohemian eclectic.

