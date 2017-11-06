Can you only #2 at home????

If you always want to poop when you get home from vacation, there’s a reason why. Professor of psychology at the University of Melbourne, Nick Haslam, told The Atlantic that “Most people feel more comfortable going to the bathroom in familiar-and private-surroundings”. Many folks get constipated when traveling because they’re not comfy pooping in unfamiliar environments, plus they’re eating foods that change the composition of the gut microbiomes. When you get home, you’re more relaxed and your adrenaline levels drop, helping you ‘move along’. 🙂