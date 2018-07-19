Burger King’s Steps Up For Dying Dog

Burger King is known for burgers but the online community is now recognizing the burger chain for helping a terminally ill dog named Cody.

Alec Karcher started buying burgers for his dog Cody a few months ago after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

During a recent trip to an Ohio BK, he explained to an employee that Cody would only take his meds if they were hidden in a BK plain cheeseburger.

Alec said the employee stepped away to speak with her manager before returning to tell him that Cody’s burgers would be free for the rest of his time.

Cody tweeted the random act of kindness which has already been shared almost 4000 times.

the world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 16, 2018

