BURGER KING RUSSIA PULLS “GET IMPREGNATED BY A SOCCER PLAYER” PROMOTION

You think someone would’ve proof-read or for that matter shot this brilliant idea down ahead of time…but. The Russian division of Burger King has pulled a promotion offering money and free food to women impregnated by World Cup athletes after people found the ad to be “too insulting.” The ad, translated, read: “Burger King, within the framework of social responsibility, has appointed a reward for girls who get pregnant from the stars of world football. Each will receive 3 million rubles, and a lifelong supply of Whoppers. For these girls, it will be possible to get the best football genes, and will lay down the success of the Russian national team on several generations ahead. Forward! We believe in you!” The post included a photo of a woman caressing her baby bump. Burger King Russia posted an apology, saying, “It turned out to be too insulting. We thank you for the feedback and hasten to inform you that we have already removed all materials related to the application.” Something tells us there are some ad execs looking for jobs!

