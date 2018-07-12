Build-A-Bear’s “Pay Your Age” Promotion Backfires!

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s “Pay Your Age” promotion was a wild success – a little too wild, actually, because the crowds got so big they had to shut the whole thing down. Only a couple hours after opening, Build-A-Bear had to announce it was closing the lines in all its stores over “safety concerns”. Some people waiting in line were given $15 vouchers but the rest were out of luck. Build-A-Bear says it understands that “some Guests are disappointed” and promised to “reach out directly as soon as possible”. Should they have expected crowds like this?

Were you one of the people standing in line?