Build-A-Bear announces “Pay Your Age” Day
By Todd Boss
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 2:18 PM

This week, your kids can save a bunch of your money on Pay Your Age day at Build-A-Bear Workshop. On Thursday July 12th, Build-A Bear will let you create your own stuffed animal and all it will cost is the person’s age. For instance, if Maria is 5-years-old, the Build-A-Bear will only cost $5. Obviously this works out best for people under the age of 20 in most cases.   Do you have a Build-A-Bear near you? Will you take your kids on Thursday?

