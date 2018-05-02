Budweiser’s New Beer Is Based on George Washington’s Recipe From 1757
By Roy Gregory
|
May 2, 2018 @ 6:59 AM
Budweiser just announced their newest beer . . . the Freedom Reserve Red Lager.  And it’s based on a beer recipe by none other than George Washington.

Washington wrote the recipe in his military journal in 1757, with the title, quote, “To Make Small Beer.”

It’s not super complicated, but it does include real molasses, which isn’t a common beer ingredient these days . . . and it has very specific instructions for how long to brew it, heat it, and cool it.

It’s hitting stores right now, and it’ll be on sale through the end of September.

