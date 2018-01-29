Budweiser/Amazon Tease Superbowl Commericals

For the past five years, Budweiser has used their Super Bowl commercials to TOY WITH YOUR EMOTIONS . . . starting with that sappy ad about the man being reunited with the horse that he raised.

This year’s ad is about . . . Budweiser . . . and how much THEY’VE helped the disaster relief efforts in Houston, Florida, California, and Puerto Rico.

The ad shows their employees canning WATER out of their beer facilities, which then goes out to places in need. It’s true, by the way. They say they shipped out nearly 3 million cans of drinking water last year.

Amazon is teasing their ad, which is about ‘Alexa’ losing her voice.