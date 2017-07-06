Bryan W. Kopman Appointed as Trustee to Troy Township Board

Township Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz and the Troy Township Board welcomed Mr. Bryan W. Kopman as Troy Township Trustee after his appointment at the June 19, 2017 regular meeting. Mr. Kopman has been appointed to fulfill the remainder of the term of Trustee Don Walden who passed away on May 20, 2017.

The tradition in Troy Township is that the person holding the office of Collector will be the first to be considered for appointment to Trustee if the position becomes vacant. This was the case with John Theobald and Brett Wheeler who both held the position as Collector before moving into the role of Trustee. “Moving the Collector to the Trustee position means that we are bringing a person onto the Board who is already familiar with Troy Township and our operations” said Supervisor Baltz.

