Bryan Cranston Led Television Show Filming in Plainfield on Wednesday
By WJOL News
|
Jun 27, 2017 @ 10:22 PM

A television series filming in Plainfield on Wednesday will lead to a major road closure. County Line Road will be closed from Route 126 to Walker Road on June 28th for the filming of a new television series. The show “Phillip K. Dick’s Electirc Dreams” will be debut on Amazon later this later. Bryan Cranston of “Breaking Bad” is both a star and executive producer. Terrence Howard and Anna Paquin also star in the anthology series. The road closure will last will from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

