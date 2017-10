Bryan Bickell signed a one-day contract with the Chicago Blackhawks so he can officially retire from the NHL with his former team.

The 31 year-old was a member of three Stanley Cup champion teams with the Blackhawks.

Brian was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 2016 and retired from playing hockey at the end of the season.

