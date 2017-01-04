Brown And Gold Event Featuring Cubs Champion David Ross Moved Up One Day

The University of St. Francis 40th Annual Brown & Gold program has been moved by one day. Former Cubs and World Series champion David Ross has been will appear at the Pat Sullivan Center at the University of St. Francis on January 11th and not January 12th. If you can’t make it you’re advised to call the athletic department for a refund. The money raised from this event will be used to help fund the 26 different athletic programs at the University of St. Francis. Previous speaker of the Brown & Gold include Frank Thomas, Dan Hampton, Mike Ditka and 10 time NCAA National Championship Basketball Coach John Wooden, who headlined the first Brown & Gold 40 years ago.

Meanwhile, Ross will also appear in Peoria later this month. The player known as “Grandpa Rossy” is appearing at the Limelight Eventplex January 28th with Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg. The pair will take part in a Q-and-A session with fans. Proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Home Association of Illinois.

