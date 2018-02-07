Brothers Osbourne, Chase Rice, Chris Lane and others are Coming to the Taste of Joliet

The Brothers Osbourne are Coming to the Taste of Joliet Saturday June 23rd

This is our favorite day of the year. The day our friends at the Joliet Park District announce COUNTRY DAY June 23rd @ ATI Field at Memorial Stadium. Tickets are on sale right now. $47 for the up-front VIP tickets and just $11 for grandstand tickets. Get your tickets right now at http://www.tasteofjoliet.com/music.php

Taste of Joliet COUNTRY DAY Saturday, June 23, 2018

9:00 PM Brothers Osborne

7:30 PM Chase Rice

5:30 PM Chris Lane

4:15 PM Raelyn Nelson

3:15 PM Stephen Neal

Here are some videos to get you primed for the show: