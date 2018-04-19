Brothers Osborne Enjoying Love of Peers Prior to Taste of Joliet Show

Brothers Osborne took home their second consecutive Vocal Duo of the Year award at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday (April 15th). The Brothers also have two similar trophies from the CMA Awards, and while the pat on the back feels great, John Osborne tells us it’s more about getting a message of support from their peers in the industry. “Winning awards, especially like that that’s voted on by your peers, it reminded us that we have the support of our community. You know, it’s easy to get wrapped up in your thing and stay in your bubble, and we work so hard. We spend a lot of time on the road, we spend a lot of time focusing on what we do that you don’t actually see the cumulative effects of all of the hard work you’re putting in, so when we do win it makes us feel great. It makes us feel a boost of confidence and it’s mostly the giant feeling of love we get from our community. It’s like, ‘Okay, well they’re rewarding us for us being ourselves and it’s okay for us to be ourselves,’ and we’ll just continue to do that.” They shared their joy via Twitter after the ACM Awards show.

