Britney Spears Art Just Sold For $10,000 at Auction

It’s not Picasso, but if you want some art from a celebrity you have to pay the price. Pop icon Britney Spears put her paintbrush to the canvas for her own enjoyment, it turns out that she also turns her talents toward a greater good. In this case, she contributed a painting to Vegas Cares, an auction benefiting victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting. And well, it’s safe to say that Brit’s contribution helped, a lot. The painting was purchased by Robin Leach for a whopping $10,000, thereby officially setting the pricing for past and future Britney Spears originals. But hey, the money went to an important cause, and at least for Leach, it was all very worth it. Yes now Robin can enjoy his champagne wishes and caviar dreams . See the artwork and go the full story from Cosmopolitan here.