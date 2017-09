Bridge work is scheduled to close Briggs Street, both north and southbound between Cass St/Lincoln Highway and US 6/Maple Road beginning Monday, September 11th. A concrete culvert system is expected to be installed during the closure. The bridge work is expected to last until November 10th. Entrance to the former Silver Cross campus will be off of USĀ 6.

