Briadwood Woman Sentenced in Fatal DUI Crash

A 55-year-old Braidwood woman was sentenced to four and half years in prison on Tuesday for a car accident that killed a Shorewood man last March. Donna Durkin made a blind plea last week to one count of aggravated driving under the influence. It was on March 15, 2016 that Durkin was driving south on a Frontage Road in Wilmington Township when she veered into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head on. The driver of the other vehicle, 79-year-old Lavon Smith, was taken to Loyola Medical Center where he died five days later. Durkin suffered a broken wrist and ribs in the crash.

