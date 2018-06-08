Breyers Is Delivering Free Pints For National Best Friend Day

You and your best friend can score some free ice cream for National Bestfriend Day today, courtesy of Breyers.

Breyers will deliver two pints of ice cream to you for free for you and your BFF starting at noon local time. You just tweet anything with the hashtag #BreyersBFF plus a two-hearts emoji and the ice cream emoji. Your Twitter page will need to be public of course. This offer is only for people in Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia or San Francisco.

If you and your best friend don’t live in the forementioned cities, no worries head over to Breyers website a get a coupon for $2.50 off your favorite Breyers flavor. (Though we looked for the coupon and couldn’t find it!) Here’s more from Delish