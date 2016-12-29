Brett Gould to Retake Joliet Park Board Seat

Former Joliet Park District board president Brett Gould is returning to his old seat. Gould will be sworn in January 23rd to take over the seat that was held by Glen Marcum before he died on November 1st. The Lockport Township administrator will serve five months until a newly elected commissioner takes office in May. Gould previously served on the park board for 12 years from 2003 to 2015 with four of those years as board president. The board only considered applicants who did not intend to run in the April 4th election, selecting Gould from a pool of four applicants.

