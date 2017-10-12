“BREAKING BAD” HOME OWNERS PUT UP FENCE

The family that lives in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, house that was used as Walter White’s home on the TV series “Breaking Bad” have had to put up a fence to keep the tourists from throwing pizzas on the roof. Hundred of tourists make a pilgrimage to the house, either driving by or as part of a “Breaking Bad” tour. Homeowner Joanne Quintana says tourists take landscape rocks, request that a garage door be closed, or ask the homeowners to leave the scene so they can snap a better picture. Too many times, fans have tossed a pizza onto the roof, as happened on the show. The Quintanas have put up a giant, six-foot-tall wrought iron fence to keep fans at a distance.