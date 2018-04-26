BRANTLEY GILBERT MEETS WITH WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING HERO

Brantley Gilbert is teaming up with Kid Rock for the Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza later this Summer on September 22nd @ the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater but right now he wants to help the victims of the Waffle House Shooting in a unique way. Brantley the man who managed to wrestle the gun away from the shooter — and subsequently decide to raise money in his honor to benefit the victims. James Shaw Jr. has said repeatedly that he doesn’t feel like a hero, and that he “just wanted to live” when he managed to take the gun away, and was injured himself in the process.

Brantley will start selling t-shirts which feature the slogan “I Believe in Heroism” — plus an image of Shaw’s bandaged hand, which was burned wresting the gun from the shooter. The will be sold at Glibert and Dashboard Confessional concerts upcoming concerts in May, and direct funds to the victims’ families, as well as Shaw himself. Those who can’t make it to a show can visit here to buy a shirt or donate what they are able. Here’s more from Taste of Country