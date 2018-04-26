BRANTLEY GILBERT MEETS WITH WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING HERO
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 8:28 AM
Brantley Gilbert performs during the Take It Outside Tour 2016 at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Friday, August 26, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Brantley Gilbert is teaming up with Kid Rock for the Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza later this Summer on September 22nd @ the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater but right now he wants to help the victims of the Waffle House Shooting in a unique way. Brantley the man who managed to wrestle the gun away from the shooter — and subsequently decide to raise money in his honor to benefit the victims. James Shaw Jr. has said repeatedly that he doesn’t feel like a hero, and that he “just wanted to live” when he managed to take the gun away, and was injured himself in the process.
Brantley will start selling t-shirts which feature the slogan “I Believe in Heroism” — plus an image of Shaw’s bandaged hand, which was burned wresting the gun from the shooter.  The will be sold at Glibert and Dashboard Confessional concerts upcoming concerts in May, and direct funds to the victims’ families, as well as Shaw himself. Those who can’t make it to a show can visit here to buy a shirt or donate what they are able. Here’s more from Taste of Country

RELATED CONTENT

Did Blake Shelton Take A Jab @ Miranda Lambert on Social Media? Enjoy a Free Pretzel on National Pretzel Day! Looking For a Job and Looking to Travel? Check This Out Want a Vehicle That’s Most Likely to Last 200,000? Buy This… Riskiest Places to Use Your Debit Card Miranda Lambert Dating Turnpike Troubadours Singer
Comments