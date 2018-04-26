Brantley Gilbert Honors Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. With ‘Heroism’ Initiative After hearing about the life-saving hero, James Shaw Jr., who fearlessly wrestled a gun out of an active shooter’s hands at a Tennessee Waffle House, Brantley Gilbert decided he wanted to honor the hero. Gilbert teamed up with a local organization, “I Believe In Nashville” to create “I Believe in Heroism” T-shirts that could help raise money for Shaw and the victims.

The shirts will be available on the organization’s website and at Brantley Gilbert’s upcoming May 4th concert in Nashville. Gilbert did get a chance to personally thank Shaw for his service during the T-Shirt announcement and when Shaw told Gilbert that he wasn’t a hero he’s just a regular person, Gilbert told Shaw, “I think there has to be some hero inside, that’s where that kind of bravery comes from.”