The Brandon Road bridge in Joliet has been temporarily closed for repair of mechanical issues. Illinois Department of Transportation has not set a reopening date for the bridge at this time. Residents are advised to find alternate routes until the bridge is fixed.

It is the third time the bridge has been shut down for repairs this year. The bridge had just reopened in mid-June after undergoing repairs and before that it had been shut down for three months at the from January through March.

The post Brandon Road Bridge Closure in Joliet appeared first on 1340 WJOL.