Brandon Road Bridge Closure Extended To March

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the full closure of Brandon Road bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, is extended until Monday, March 20, weather permitting. The structure that carries Brandon Road over the Des Plaines River was closed for repairs in December. The bridge closure is extended due to a delay in equipment. Traffic should use the McDonough Street bridge as an alternate route to cross the Des Plaines River. Southbound Brandon Road traffic should travel north on U.S. 6, east on McDonough Street, south on Illinois 53 and west on Laraway Road to meet back with Brandon Road. Northbound Brandon Road traffic should take the reverse route. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

