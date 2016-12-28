Brandon Road Bridge Closed Again

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the Brandon Road Bridge was shut down on Wednesday for emergency repairs and could be closed for a month. In a statement IDOT said that the bridge had to undergo mechanical repairs but no further information was provided about the exact nature of the issue with the bridge. The bridge could be closed until the end of January depending on the weather. The bridge was closed last fall, from late September till early October.

