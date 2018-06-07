Brain Tissue May Be Responsible For People’s Diet Fails

Have you ever felt like you had no willpower? Maybe you cheated on a diet? Well don’t feel bad, it’s not your fault!

New research is showing a relationship between grey matter in the brain and willpower. Grey matter is involved in muscle control, speech, decision making, memory, and emotions. Basically, those who seem to lack willpower, are also lacking brain tissue. The complete story from the Deccan Chronicle is here.

So, next time you cheat on your diet, just blame your brain tissue!