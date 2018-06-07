Brain Tissue May Be Responsible For People’s Diet Fails
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 7:52 AM

Have you ever felt like you had no willpower? Maybe you cheated on a diet? Well don’t feel bad, it’s not your fault!
New research is showing a relationship between grey matter in the brain and willpower. Grey matter is involved in muscle control, speech, decision making, memory, and emotions. Basically, those who seem to lack willpower, are also lacking brain tissue. The complete story from the Deccan Chronicle is here.
So, next time you cheat on your diet, just blame your brain tissue!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Woman Startled By Snake In Her Car’s Air Vent Blake Shelton Wins Big At CMT Awards A Luke Bryan-Katy Perry Duet in the Works? How Many Oysters Did It Take To Win World Oyster Eating Championship? Taylor Swift Is A Redhead In Sugarland’s New Music Video Kelly Clarkson Thanks Carrie Underwood for Making Her ‘Feel Really Thin’
Comments