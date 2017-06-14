Braidwood Police Still Looking for Missing Woman with Dementia

Braidwood Police are still seeking the public’s help in find a missing 73-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Kim Gray is said to have wandered away from her home in the Shadow Lakes area sometime Sunday night. Gray is described as an Asian female, standing at five-feet tall. No clothing description is known at this time. If anyone believes they have seen or know where Kim Gray could be, you are asked to call 911. The search is expected to continue on Wednesday morning starting at 9:00 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Braidwood City Council Chambers. In addition to volunteers the authorities are looking for boats and ATV’s to assist in the search. They have also asked volunteers to wear long pants and closed toe shoes to prevent getting poison ivy/sumac/oak, as the search will be in heavily wooded areas.

