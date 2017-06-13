Braidwood Police Looking for Missing Woman with Dementia

Braidwood Police are seeking the public’s help in find a missing 73-year-old woman who suffers from Dementia. Kim Gray is said to have wondered away from her home in the Shadow Lakes area sometime Sunday night. Gray is described as an Asian female, standing at five-feet tall. No clothing description is known at this time. If anyone believes they have seen or know where Kim Gray could be, you are asked to call 911.

