Brad Paisley Surprises Super Bowl Shoppers at Mall of America

You gotta love Brad Paisely! As Super Bowl LII kicks off in Minneapolis this weekend, Brad Paisley surprised shoppers at the Mall of America there yesterday (Wednesday, January 31st) in the Sleep Number store. Brad performed several songs during the pop-up performance for a crowd of delighted fans.

Brad said, “It’s thrilling to be here in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, and fun to perform for fans like this and especially in the Sleep Number store. I like Minnesota, I like that you have thousands of lakes and that you stand on top of the ice to fish.”