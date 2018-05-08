Brad Paisley Employees Robbed

It was a scary day for country singer Brad Paisley yesterday when two of his employees were robbed at gunpoint. It started Monday morning when the two employees were at a rest stop in Tennesse. One of the men went inside, while the other stayed with the truck running and the doors unlocked. 25-year-old Michael Connor saw this as the perfect opportunity to steal the truck. He rushed the vehicle and pointed the gun at the driver, demanding him to give up his truck. Unfortunately for him, that man was a dedicated Brad Paisley employee and told the robber if he was going to kill him, to kill him right there because he was not leaving the truck.

But after a physical struggle, Connor was able to get the driver out and steal the truck. Police caught up with him about 13 miles away and chased him for a few more miles when he was finally arrested. The truck was returned without damage.

Sounds like those employees deserve a pay raise, huh Brad?

Here’s the full story from WRCB-TV