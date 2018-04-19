Brad Paisley Posts Touching Remembrance to Barbara Bush

Brad Paisley performs "Heaven South" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Brad Paisley took to social media to remember former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday. Mrs. Bush’s health had been on the decline for quite some time and she had recently declined further medical treatment.

Paisley posted a picture of him with Mrs. Bush with the comment, “This nation owes this woman a huge debt for her wisdom, guidance, and love. Rest in peace my friend. What an incredible & inspiring life you lived Barbara Bush. Thank you for your friendship and so many memories.”

Paisley is a friend of the Bush family and had met with them several times. Just last month the country star had lunch with George H.W. Bush, capturing the moment in an Instagram post.

Barbara Bush passed away at her home in Houston, Texas and had just celebrated her 73rd wedding anniversary with her husband. She is survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.