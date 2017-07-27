A 6-year-old boy has died from his injuries after a crash in Beecher on Monday, that killed his pregnant mother and two younger brothers. Owen Schmidt died at 2:39 a.m. on Thursday morning according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Owen’s mother, 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt, his 21-month-old brother, Kaleb Schmidt, were killed in the crash. His 4-year-old brother, Weston Schmidt, died on Tuesday evening. The family was traveling to a bible camp when they were hit by a pickup truck that failed to stop at a posted stop sign. An investigation is ongoing to see if the driver of the pickup, a 25-year-old male, should be charged with a crime.

The post Boy Dies After Beecher Accident That Killed Mother and Two Brothers appeared first on 1340 WJOL.