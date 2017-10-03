Botched Eye Tattoo

Catt Gallinger, a 24-year-old Canadian model, is covered with tats and even has a split tongue, and she tells Vice that “body modifications are part of who I am.” But Gallinger now concedes she may have unwittingly gone too far, trusting a boyfriend who wanted to tattoo her eyeball, which caused her left eye to leak purple ink, balloon up in size, and cause her “excruciating” pain. She also has lost vision in that eye, though she’s hoping surgery will keep it from being permanent. Gallinger has since taken to social media to warn others against having this procedure done, saying she’s hoping to have surgery to get the excess ink out of her eye sometime this week. And here’s the kicker…Her boyfriend, broke up with her out of the blue shortly after the botched tattoo.

See the picture and full story here. lhttp://www.newser.com/story/249404/a-model-let-her-boyfriend-tattoo-her-eye-it-didnt-go-well.html