Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, & the Cars Will Join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will consist of Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars, and Nina Simone. BON JOVI is the only band this year that started AFTER the ’70s.

JON BON JOVI told “Variety“, quote, “It’s good news for everybody. For the band, for the people who support us, for our families. A lot of people are very happy and proud. Some of us are even relieved!”

He also said that former guitarist Richie Sambora and original bassist Alec John Such WILL be part of the festivities. And Richie says he expects it to be, quote, “a joyous occasion.”

Ric Ocasek from the Cars was asked how he felt about the honor, and he said, quote, “Any time you get an award for something, whether it’s a bowling trophy or whatever, you feel a little special from it, I suppose.” (???)

He said the Cars will play at the ceremony, even though bassist Benjamin Orr died in 2000. Orr sang lead on a lot of the band’s hits, including “Let’s Go”, “Just What I Needed”, and “Drive”.

Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues says the band would love to play with former members Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas.

There’s no word on Dire Straits, who broke up in 1992 and haven’t played together since.

Bands that didn’t make the cut this year include Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Judas Priest, Depeche Mode, Kate Bush, the Eurythmics, and LL Cool J.

The induction ceremony goes down April 14th in Cleveland. An edited version will air later on HBO.