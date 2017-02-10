Bolingbrook Village Trustee Pleads Guilty to DUI

Bolingbrook village trustee Michael Lawler has pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence in connection to a December car crash in Romeoville. In exchange for the guilty plea, Lawler will receive 12 months of court supervision, 100 hours of community service and a $1,500 fine in addition to undergoing alcoholism treatment. The longtime trustee entered the guilty plea weeks ahead of his scheduled February 9th court date in order to “save the time of the court and all the parties involved.”

It was on December 23rd when officers responded to a report of a car accident shortly after 1 a.m. where they found Michel Lawler’s Chevy Impala parked in the left turn lane of southbound Independence Boulevard near Normantown Road. The car’s headlights were off, all four tires were flat and the vehicle was leaking oil. Lawler has been on the board since 1995 and serves on the public safety committee. He is seeking re-election on April 4th as part of the Bolingbrook First slate of candidates.

