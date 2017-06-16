Will County executive Larry Walsh on the Kevin Kollins Show on WJOL discussed a resolution to transfer the jurisdiction of 95th Street in Bolingbrook from the county to the village. Bike paths and access to the forest preserve system connects Bolingbrook to Naperville from Boughton Road to Naperville/Plainfield Road. More traffic on bikes and walkers resulted in a safety issue. Residents wanted to add a stop light. It was decided to transfer the roadway currently under the county to the municipal government.

The transfer was made Thursday and Walsh says it’s a “good and safe” measure for the people of Bolingbrook.

The post Bolingbrook Residents Decide Fate And Cost Of Installing New Stop Lights Along 95th Street appeared first on 1340 WJOL.