A 27-year-old Bolingbrook man was arrested late last week in connection with a bank robbery in Westchester. Corey Lewis was arrested less then one block away from the scene of robbery on September 20th. Lewis is also considered a suspect in robberies in Plainfield, Lisle, Glen Ellyn and Rolling Meddows.

