A 51-year-old Bolingbrook man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument on Sunday. It was in the 500 block of Jordan Way just after 1:30pm when Harold Robinson allegedly stabbed his step-son, 23-year-old Corey Spradley after a verbal argument escalated. Spradley was taken to a nearby hospital but died later Sunday night. Robinson has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

The post Bolingbrook Man Accused of Stabbing Step-Son appeared first on 1340 WJOL.