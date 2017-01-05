Bolingbrook High School Hosts Tournament Of Dreams In Honor Of MLK

In honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Bolingbrook High School Speech Team will host the 9th annual Tournament of Dreams on Saturday January 21st. Thirty-two teams from the across the state will compete in 14 IHSA Speech Individual Events, including acting, poetry, comedy and a variety of public speaking events.

Admission is free and the event concludes with an awards ceremony and a special performance dedicated to the Dream of Dr. King.

