Tickets are on sale today for the Bolingbrook Raiders boys basketball supersectional Tuesday night. The Raiders beat Joliet West Friday night 78-66. Bolingbrook will meet Naperville North at the DeKalb boys basketball supersectional. Tickets are 10-dollars pre-sale today in Room E120 at BHS.

The post Bolingbrook High School Boys Basketball Tickets appeared first on 1340 WJOL.