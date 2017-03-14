On Tuesday night the Bolingbrook Boys Basketball team defeated Naperville North in the Class 4A Super-Section 83 to 57 to advance to the IHSA State Finals for only the second time in school history. Bolingbrook who is currently ranked Number 1 in the state of Illinois will take on Chicago Simeon on Friday night. After their historic win Head Coach Rob Brost said his team’s attitude is a big reason for the their success on and off the court.



http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Raiders-State-Cut-1.mp3

Starting Forward Nana Akenten, who will play for the University of Nebraska next year, said after the game that the team has has had one goal all season.

http://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Raiders-State-Cut-2.mp3

The Bolingbrook/Simeon game will take place on Friday March 17th and the Carver Arena in Peoria at 7:15pm. That game can be hear on WJOL and online at WJOL.com.

The post Bolingbrook Boys Basketball Headed to State Finals appeared first on 1340 WJOL.