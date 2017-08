The Will County Coroner is asking for the public’s help in identifying the next of kin of a man who took his own life last week. No one has claimed the body of 80 year old Humberto Zayas of Joliet. Zayas jumped off the Cass Street Bridge into the Des Plaines River.He was a registered sex offender. His latest crime occurred 3 years ago for manufacturing and dealing cocaine.

