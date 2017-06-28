Body Found In Shorewood Subdivision

Shorewood Police Deputy Chief Eric Allen has confirmed that Shorewood police found a body in the Kipling Estates subdivision. Police located an unresponsive, deceased male, age 25 at 4:44am June 23 in the area of Calloway Drive and Diamond Head Drive in Shorewood. The man is unidentified. Deputy Chief Allen says there is no threat to the neighborhood or residents in Shorewood. The case is under an active death investigation. No other details were given.

