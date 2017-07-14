The body of a female pulled from the Kankakee River in Wilmington last Saturday remains unidentified. The father of a missing 18 year old from Kokomo, Indiana came to Illinois to identify the body this week. But he could not positively identify her as his missing daughter, who has been missing since October of 2016.

According to the Will County Coroner Patrick K. O’Neil, the body found did not have a tattoo as the missing Indiana teen. The unidentified woman was found last Saturday in the 29-thousand block of North Readman Lane. O’Neil says DNA from the remains will be put into a data base. The woman did not have any identification on her. She’s described as being in her late teens or early 20’s, light skin, red and brown hair with pierced ears.

The post Body Found In Kankakee River In Wilmington Remains Unidentified appeared first on 1340 WJOL.