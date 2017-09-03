Body Found Behind the Rialto Square Theatre Has Been Identified as Homer Glen Man

The Will County Coroner has identified the man who was found dead behind the Rilato Square Theatre on Saturday morning. Twenty-five year old Jacob Iovino of Homer Glen was pronounced dead at 10:48 am on Saturday, September 2, 2017. He was found in the 100 block of N. Scott Street in Joliet. Preliminary autopsy reports indicate the Homer Glen man died from multiple injuries sustained from a fall from heights. The man’s body was found face down in the gravel parking lot behind the theatre. Joliet police continue to investigate. The final cause and manner of death is pending a police, toxicology and final autopsy results. Modell Funeral Home in Homer Glen will be handing funeral home arrangements.

